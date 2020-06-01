Race horses will be fit enough to do themselves justice, says Muscutt

Assistant trainer Peter Muscutt is the man who holds the reins for Brett Crawford in KwaZulu-Natal. Muscutt has tons of experience around a racehorse and knows what it takes to prepare them for the big time.

They work well together and should be a lethal team to follow during South Africa’s Champions Season.

Muscutt and his team have remained positive throughout lockdown, while there has been no racing and gives full credit to his entire team of dedicated workers. Muscutt feels that the biggest hurdle for him, the owners and team has been the financial loss.

It is hard to remain focused during these trying times and fitness levels of horses will be a major factor with the resumption of racing.

The Crawford string have been kept up to the mark throughout the drought of racing. “The majority are in good order,” reported Muscutt. “We are relieved to be racing and ready to resume.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The runners are as ready as they can be without having a run or a barrier trial.

Horses have been prepared for the big races for the delayed Champions Season. “The horses are fit enough to do themselves justice, but will progress again for their big races,” concluded Muscutt.





IOL Sport