Summer Pudding has eyes on Gauteng Summer Cup at Turffontein

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

BY Andrew Harrison DURBAN – Equus Horse Of The Year Summer Pudding and Champion Three-Year-Old colt Got The Greenlight head up an entry of 49 runners for this year’s Gauteng Summer Cup over 2000m at Turffontein on Saturday 28 November. Trainer Paul Peter confirmed the Grade 1 race on the Standside track was the mission of unbeaten Summer Pudding, winner of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara and the Grade 1 Woolavington 2000 at Greyville. “She had a tough campaign, so we sent her to the farm for a break,” said Peter. “She has been back for a couple of weeks and has been doing light work. “She was a bit on the light side after Durban, so it was a good decision to rest her. She has put on 30kg and she looks a picture.

“I expected her to return with a grass belly and a woolly coat but she has come back better than she went.

“We are very happy she’s back and we’re expecting a good season.”

Speaking about her plans for the next few months, Peter added: “Her goal is the Summer Cup. Her merit rating is 117 so she should come in with a good weight. Of course, being a handicap, she does not get a sex allowance.

“After that we’ll look at the possibility of the Paddock Stakes and the Sun Met at Kenilworth.”

Unfortunately, she has landed No 45 draw and will have to start from out wide.

Joe Soma’s Got The Greenlight had a great season with wins in the Grade 1 SA Classic at Turffontein and the Grade 1 Daily News 2000. The son of Gimmethgreenlight then ran a 0.85-length second behind Belgarion in the Vodacom Durban July.

The good news for his connections is that he is drawn No 2.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry has nine entries including defending champion Zillzaal, who has not raced since defeating Soqrat in last year’s race.

Mike de Kock has nominated six runners, among them last year’s fourth-placed Queen Supreme, as well as Charles, who has moved to the Highveld from the Brett Crawford yard.

Justin Snaith has nominated Crown Towers while in-form St John Gray has four entries, including Grade 1 Empress Club champion Ronnie’s Candy and Dance Class, who has won her last six races.

Second entries close at 11:00 on Monday 2 November after which the weights will be announced. Final entries close at 11:00 on Monday 16 November with declarations by 11:00 on Tuesday 17 November.

Weights may change up to the time of declarations, but there will be NO change to the weights after the final field has been issued. The maximum field size is 20 runners.

Also run on the day will be the Grade 2 Dingaans and Ipi Tombe Challenge for fillies and mares, the Grade 3 Merchants and Magnolia Handicap and well as the Listed Racing Association Handicap.

First entries for R425,000 Gauteng Summer Cup (Grade 1) over 2000m.

13 AFRICAN ADVENTURE (J A Soma)

4 AKWAAN (M F De Kock)

12 ALIBI GUY (M F De Kock)

44 ATYAAB (Z Oosthuizen)

1 BALLET SHOES (C Dawson)

43 CASH TIME (A B Fortune)

41 CATEGORY FOUR (G J Maroun)

29 CHARLES (M F De Kock)

3 CHITENGO (A G Laird)

7 CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (S J Gray)

36 CORNISH POMODORO (S G Tarry)

27 CROWN TOWERS (S J Snaith)

34 D' ARRIVEE (C Dawson)

37 DANCE CLASS (S J Gray)

16 DARK MOON RISING (P V Lafferty)

11 DAWN ASSAULT (S J Gray)

26 DIVINE ODYSSEY (J J van Vuuren)

31 EXPRESSFROMTHEUS (S T Pettigrew)

9 FACTOR FIFTY (D Nieuwenhuizen)

21 FULL MAST (M/A Azzie)

2 GOT THE GREENLIGHT (J A Soma)

25 GREEN HAZE (A G Laird)

32 HELLOFARIDE (M F De Kock)

42 HERO'S HONOUR (G M Alexander)

47 IMPERIAL RUBY (C Spies)

48 KEEP SMILING (S G Tarry)

33 LIKE A PANTHER (M F De Kock)

15 MASTER SUPREME (C Dawson)

8 NEBRAAS (S G Tarry)

23 ORPHEUS (M/A Azzie)

38 OUR COYS (J A Soma)

17 PACK LEADER (A G Laird)

49 QUEEN SUPREME (M F De Kock)

30 RONNIE'S CANDY (S J Gray)

28 RUNNING BRAVE (P F Matchett)

22 SEVEN PATRIOTS (M/A Azzie)

18 SHENANIGANS (S G Tarry)

19 SNOW PALACE (C Spies)

45 SUMMER PUDDING (P A Peter)

35 SUNSHINE SILK (D Nieuwenhuizen)

6 SWORDER STREET (P A Peter)

39 TIERRA DEL FUEGO (S G Tarry)

10 TILBURY FORT (S G Tarry)

24 TREE TUMBO (S G Tarry)

5 TRISTFUL (A J Rivalland)

46 VICTORIA PAIGE (S G Tarry)

14 WESTERN FORT (P A Peter)

20 YOUCANTHURRYLOVE (F P Habib)

40 ZILLZAAL (S G Tarry)

Gold Circle