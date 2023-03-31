The theme for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July is simply ‘Out Of This World’

Cape Town — Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets, the guardians of Africa’s greatest horseracing event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, have decided that ‘Out Of This World’ will be the theme for the 2023 event. This year's Durban July will be on Saturday, 1 July, at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse, and a crowd of 50 000 is expected. Last year’s event attracted over 230 000 broadcast viewers, a 155% increase from the previous year.

The annual iconic sporting and social event promises to be an immersive and exciting experience in the world of horseracing for everyone who attends, as well as the huge following across the world. Although fashion features highly on the race day agenda, the Durban July is not just about fashion. The day offers racecourse goers incredible value for money for their entry ticket with top-class entertainment, fun activations throughout the day on stage and on the course, and a vast array of refreshments on offer. Events and Marketing Executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall said, “At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, fashion is the thread that connects our horseracing fans and our social revellers.

"It is what defines the event every year, as everyone attending is dressed to the nines. "The theme is what kickstarts everything and this year I can’t wait to see how our designers and the public go above and beyond to bring the message to life.” Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager, events like the Durban July become more attractive with each passing year.

Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager. Photo: Supplied “If last year’s running of Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event is anything to go by, we are beyond excited as we look forward to hosting the most anticipated sporting and social calendar event for our second consecutive year," said Heffer. "In keeping with the theme, and in true Hollywoodbets style, it is going to be truly spectacular and out of this world. "This year, we are continuing to focus our efforts on the true essence of the event, as we introduce newcomers into the exciting world of horseracing while making sure the established punters, who already know the game, get to revel in the highlight of the South African horse racing calendar.”