Top-class fields at Durbanville for the eight-race Heritage Day card

Cape Town - Highly promising Dynasty gelding Top Quality will try living up to his billing in the Hollywoodbets Settlers Trophy over 2000m at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Saturday. However, he must overcome a wide draw of 10 and a potentially difficult come-from-behind trip to get the job done.

Justin Snaith’s entry was super impressive when finishing potently to outrun stablemate, Somerset Maugham and pacesetter, Baratheon last time. Prior to that, he succumbed by under a length to Winchester Mansion in the Winter Derby despite casting a shoe. Both those runs were on soft ground. It remains to be seen if he can translate that level of ability to Durbanville’s firmer surface. Either way, he is progressing into a classy middle-distance performer. He looks favourably weighted in this handicap carrying just 52 kg, assuming he takes another step forward and surpasses his previous best. Muzi Yeni rides.

Some of the Cape’s best juveniles from the last term are entered in a strong 1250m Graduation Plate for 3-year-olds that will close out the eight-race Heritage Day program. Charles Dickens (s/s 98 +) and Dave the King (s/s 95) will attempt to preserve their unbeaten records whilst upwardly mobile, Iconic Destination (s/s 92 +) also poses a threat. Le Mans is rated highly by the Bass stable; Narina Trogon won fluently on debut, and though Eric Sand’s Wecangoallnight (s/s 95) appears held by Charles Dickens he sports neat course form and is another emerging talent to be respected. It’s still early days, but this race should be an important pointer to the upcoming Classics. Charles Dicken’s figures as a juvenile were notably strong. His performance on Saturday will be closely monitored to see what sort of physical development he has made since winning the Somerset 1200 four months ago.

