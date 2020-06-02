Unbeaten Lady of Steel wants to make bold statement at the Vaal

RAYMOND Danielson has a good card of rides at the Highveld’s first meeting after lockdown at the Vaal on Tuesday and has been tipped to score a hat trick.

The meeting marks the return of reigning national champion jockey Lyle Hewitson. Luke Ferraris, Sean Tarry and David Nieuwenhuizen have all been tipped to score doubles.

The highlight of the meeting will be races 6 and 7 in which some classy horses are turning out.

The unbeaten Lady Of Steel faces the boys in race 6, an Allowance Plate over 1450m, and this classy three-year-old is sure to make a bold bid. But she does have a tough task at the weights with the talented Riverstown, who is ideally distance suited. The top-weight Warrior’s Rest is always a tough nut to crack, as he is able to maintain a strong gallop all the way to the line. Astrix is unbeaten over this trip and is well regarded by trainer Paul, so can’t be discounted either and Promiseofamaster is a scopey sort who should have benefited from the break.

In the seventh, the talented filly Wylie Wench comes in as reserve from a plum draw of two and is the one to beat provided she runs. Trainer Mike Azzie said he was waiting to find out whether she had made it into the field for the Grade 2 WSB Fillies Guineas to be run at Greyville on Sunday and if she had she would be scratched from the Vaal race.

FORMGUIDES

R1

Preview: BERGERAC (10) stayed on strongly second time out over 1200m and from a fair draw should go close over a step up in trip he will appreciate. SHADOW CREEK (12) is a scopey sort who was staying on strongly over 1450m when last seen in September and he now gets blinkers on but has a tough draw. CAIRON (11) has not run since last October but is a scopey sort who has improved with gelding according to the yard and he will make a bold bid to improve on his two narrow seconds over 1450m and 1600m respectively, although he does have quite a tough draw. EPPAGILIA (1) stayed on for second over 1600m in February with first-time blinkers on but is more exposed than the first three. DOGLIOTTI (3) placed over 1600m in March when leading with first time blinkers on. (David Thiselton 10-12-11-1-3)

R2

Preview: LAST CHEER (9) has a plum draw and stayed on well second time out over 1600m and was a touch unlucky, so has a shout here from a good draw. FORT ANNE (3), who is well drawn here, ran on well for third over 1600m last time and the form was franked when the winner Fayrooz won the Oaks Trial easily. PRINCESS ZENA (10) is by Judpot and is a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Smart Banker and other stakes winners but she is widely drawn. SOVEREIGNTY (12) is by Dynasty out of a USA-bred Pulpit mare who has produced winners in Chile, Japan and the USA. FLYING VAR (7) was cut into badly last time but on her debut effort she could earn. HELLO HAPPINESS (8) hasn't run since last August but as as she was an immature type back then she looks likely to have benefited from the layoff. COTOPAXI (4) could earn if producing her best. STUNNING (2) could earn if repeating her penultimate start when second to the talented Wylie Wench but she did make a breathing noise last time which is a concern. ATHENIAN QUEEN (6) is by Pomodoro out of a three time-winning Encosta De Lago mare. ARABELLA QUEEN (1) and WINNING QUEEN (5) both have place chances in this deep race. (David Thiselton 9-3-10-12-7-8-4-2-6-1)

R3

Preview: IDEAL MAN (4) should have improved during lockdown being by Ideal World and this long strider has a good draw over an ideal trip. AL RAGNAR (2) is widely drawn but proved in his penultimate start he is capable of a late charge, although he hasn't run since last October. BRAVESTARR (1) improved with blinkers on third time out over 1400m to run second and was doing good work late so should enjoy this step up in trip but he does have a tough draw under Gavin Lerena. (David Thiselton 4-2-1)

R4

Preview: FLYING HIGH (3) is a nice type with a big action and from pole position will have a good chance over a step up in trip which should be ideal. TAHITIAN ORANA (10) was raised three points for her last win but a good draw with a 2,5kg claimer up should give her a big shout from the front. HEART STWINGS (5) has always struck as one with ability and she has a shout over an ideal trip from a good draw. JIVE EXPRESS (8) is drawn well over an ideal trip and at her best should be right there. MOROCCAN FLAME (9) has caught the eye before and should be involved. PILGRIM'S PROGRESS (6) is not the most consistent but on her day has a shout. ILLUMINATE (11) and MACHALI (7) are the hardeest of the rest to ignore. (David Thiselton 3-10-5-8-9-6-11-7)

R5

Preview: PLUM FIELD (11) showed improvement with blinkers on last time over 2000m and from a good draw should be finishing strongly again. LITTLEWOOD (3) is well drawn over an ideal trip and the cheekpieces which she didn't enjoy last time are off. MAZARI (4) enjoys this trip and has a better draw than when winning last time. SAMMI MOOSA (6) has a wide draw but should be running on as usual. OCEAN FOREST (1) won her maiden well over this trip and her 79 rating is not unreasonable. ONE-OH-WONDER (7) won her maiden well over 1600m but doesn't wear alumites here. HOTTENTOTS HOLLAND (2) won well on debut but hasn't raced since then and that was over 500 days ago. STRADA STATALIE (9), BELLA ROSA (10) and ALICANTE (12) are the hardest to ignore of the rest in another deep race. (David Thiselton 11-3-4-6-1-7-2-9-10-12)

R6

Preview: RIVERSTOWN (8) is classy and is the best weighted horse according to official merit ratings and this is an ideal trip. LADY OF STEEL (4) is full of class and could remain unbeaten from a good draw over a suitable trip although she does not have an easy task with a couple here at the weights. WARRIOR'S REST (1) is an admirable type who keeps on finding extra from the front so if he is able to get to the front from pole position with this 2,5kg claimer up he has a big shout despite having to carry a big weight. ASTRIX (3) also has some class and is unbeaten in two starts over this trip. PROMISEOFAMASTER (9) is a scopey sort who should go well fresh over this trip but he does have a wide draw.

R7

Preview: WYLIE WENCH (13) has a touch of class and is well drawn over an ideal trip. FLORIDA QUAYS (3) has some class and could well have benefited from a break. BULLSADE (10) bounced back to form last time and with a repeat could be right there. CIRCLE OF LATITUDE (11) should run well fresh over this trip. STAGE DANCE (8) can do better than last time. SALLY CALLED (12) caught them napping last time but was raised eleven points and now has a wide draw. (David Thiselton 13-3-10-11-8-12)

R8

Preview: TRAPICHE (6) is better than her last start and runs off a five point lower mark from a good draw over an ideal trip. MISS KHALIFA (12) has a good draw and has won over this trip before. CRIME SCENE (1) can be right there from a good draw if repeating her maiden win. COMET CRYSTAL (7) ran well last time and has a shout here despite a wide draw. LITTLE RAIN (4) looks like a nice type and she gives the impression she will enjoy this step up in trip. KAPAMA (8) can be right there if able to overcome a wide draw. (David Thiselton 6-12-1-7-4-8)

R9

Preview: PEACEONTHEROCKS (2) has been knocking on the door over this trip and has a fair draw. PATH TO THE STARS (7) has a tricky draw but looks likely to enjoy the step up in trip. ANATURA (5) is well drawn over a suitable trip. (David Thiselton 2-7-5)

PA (R243)

Leg 1: 4

Leg 2: 3 x 10 x 5

Leg 3: 11

Leg 4: 8 x 4 x 1

Leg 5: 13 x 3 x 10

Leg 6: 6 x 12 x 1

Leg 7: 2 x 7 x 5

PICK 6 (R2430)

Leg 1: 3 x 10 x 5 x 8 x 9

Leg 2: 11 x 3 x 4

Leg 3: 8 x 4 x 1

Leg 4: 13 x 3 x 10

Leg 5: 6 x 12 x 1 x 7 x 4 x 8

Leg 6: 2 x 7 x 5

JACKPOT (R162)

Leg 1: 11 x 3 x 4

Leg 2: 8 x 4 x 1

Leg 3: 13 x 3 x 10

Leg 4: 6 x 12 x 1 x 7 x 4 x 8

BEST BET: Race 1, No 10 BERGERAC