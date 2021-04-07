Where to for Malmoos?

WSB Triple Crown hero Malmoos has been given a significant five point merit rating raise by the handicappers for his emphatic win in Saturday's Grade 1 WSB SA Derby.

This means he goes to 125, which is one point higher than the critical 124 rating that was always going to be the key mark for three-year-old male Vodacom Durban July contenders.

The weight for age allowance for a three-year-old at the time of the July is 2kg, which mean that with the likely topweight Rainbow Bridge currently being a 134 merit rating, any three-year-old male who is rated above 124 will carry more than the minimum weight of 53kg for a male runner. So as it stands Malmoos will carry 53.5kg if he runs in the July.

The critical mark for three-year-old females is 122 as the minimum weight for a female in the July is 52kg.

So the good news for fans of the Wilgerbosdrift SA Tripe Tiara heroine War Of Athena is that her merit rating has remained unchanged on that exact mark of 122 after her easy Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks victory, meaning that as it stands she will carry 52kg if she runs in the Vodacom.