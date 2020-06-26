Dubrovnik ripe for big payday

The Mike Miller-trained Walls Of Dubrovnik, in an unexpected turn of events which would have been unimaginable at the beginning of this season, will be racing for the biggest cheque of any horse in South Africa this weekend when he runs in the Listed Gatecrasher Stakes over 1400m at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Sunday. When the new Hemel 'n Aarde stallion Fencing Master arrived in South Africa in 2016 stallion manager David Allan of David Allan Bloodlines announced a R1-million bonus to be potentially distributed among the three best two-year-olds conceived by this stallion in his first covering season. UK-based Colin Bird owns Fencing Master and Allan announced that in support of the British-bred stallion the owner, trainer and breeder of his three best black type two-year-olds conceived in 2016 would receive respective bonuses of R 500,000, 300,000 and 200,000. On first interpretation it seems the money will be split between owner, trainer and breeder. Walls Of Dubrovnik went within 1,4 lengths of laying claim to the R500,000 cheque on June 13 when finishing fourth in the Grade 3 Godolphin Barb Stakes over 1100m. He would have gained black type with a third-place finish.

Mike Miller’s son and assistant, Sterling, said the colt had been a bit unlucky that day as a horse had played up in the stall next to him and he had consequently lost a length at the jump.

Sterling added, “He will strip fitter, he loves Greyville and if he stays the 1400m he is a massive runner.”

Walls Of Dubrovnik will be ridden by regular pilot Eric Ngwane.

Fencing Master is by the prominent SA-based sire Oratorio.

Mike Miller found Walls Of Dubrovnik at the Sibaya Yearling Sale. Sterling described him as being “five star” on looks at this sale and he was clinched for R120,000.

Walls Of Dubrovnik was sold to new owners on Friday in a deal brokered by Justin Vermaak.

Off-course totes open

Off-course totes and bookmaking facilities in KwaZulu-Natal have been given the green light to open as from Saturday, June 27.

In a press release, the KwaZulu-Natal Gaming and Betting Board confirmed that totalisator and bookmaking facilities will be allowed to re-open subject to certain regulations.

· Fifty percent of capacity of the number of people on site in relation to the floor space of the venue at any given time.

· Ensure that the Health, Safety and Occupational Health prescribed guidelines in respect of Covid-19 are adhered to.

· The applicable social distancing requirements.

However, race courses remain closed to the public and only people essential to the running of the race meetings are permitted to attend.

Gold Circle