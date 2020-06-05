Sean Tarry hoping for a big day out at Turffontein

SEAN Tarry has a strong hand in the big meeting at Turffontein today and his big guns have generally landed good draws. In the Grade 1 SA Derby over 2450m, his Grade 2 TAB/Betting World Dingaans winner Shango has drawn in gate one and his other two runners, Cornish Pomodoro and Nebraas, are drawn seven and ten respectively. "He (Shango) seems to be a staying type. He has never showed much in work but he is doing well and is moving well and the draw will help. I am pleased with everything," Tarry said.

He admitted only the race would tell whether he stayed the trip. Shango’s pedigree suggests that he should be a sprinter, but he won the 1600m Dingaans going away and Tarry had no doubt whatsoever he would stay the 1800m trip of the Grade 1 SA Classic. His below par run there could have been explained by him having to be scratched from the Gauteng Guineas after a minor setback and missing three or four days of work as a result and the yard had also suffered a bout of temperatures at the time of the Classic. Cornish Pomodoro also ran well below par in the Derby Trial around the time of the bout of temperatures and Tarry said that outing was best ignored. "I had always expected him to turn into a classic horse. That last run knocked the wind out of our sails, but before that he ran second to Green Laser at level weights in the Secretariat, and was doing his best work late so based on that he is not a long way off these horses. He has been doing well," Tarry pointed out.

"He he should get the trip. He is a nice horse and is progressive. He is under pressure based on his merit rating but is coming off a second-place finish in the Derby Trial where he had a few here behind him," Tarry said about Nebraas.

Asked which was the stable elect, Tarry said: "Shango would be the choice on form no doubt, but he is lazy at home and on work I would say Nebraas, although it's tricky as the horses to beat are also stepping up in trip." In the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1600m, Tarry runs last year's runner up Cirillo (drawn three), the progressive Tierra Del Fuego (drawn two) and the former Summer Cup winner Tilbury Fort (drawn 12). Cirillo bounced back to his best last time to win the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes over 1400m by 3.50 lengths. "He was impressive and is doing well. He had a deep draw last year and only just failed. He has 2kg to find on the top horses, but is now drawn well and hopefully will have a very good run," Tarry said.