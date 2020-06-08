True To Life's natural speed could be a handful at the Vaal

Mr Flood has looked to be a star in the making from day one and since returning from a layoff of more than a year has won three and placed second once in four starts. It was likely only the low draw which beat him last time too in the Grade 2 Senor Santa Stakes. His strength is his ability to find extra when challenged.

The three-year-old filly True To Life has exceptional natural speed and could upset the two best males in the race, Mr Flood and Chimichuri Run. However, she does have a low draw, which is sometime a disadvantage on the Vaal straight course. Calvin Habib was aboard her last time when she won easily at Hollywoodbets Greyville over 1 400m and retains the ride.

THE Vaal Monday meeting features a Pinnacle Stakes race over 1 000m sponsored by Betting World which has attracted many top sprinters, most of whom will be preparing for the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint to be run on Champions Day, March 27.

Chimichuri Run is the reigning Grade 1 Tsogo Sun Sprint winner and carries topweight. He is better at 1 200m, but is fitted with blinkers whenever he runs over 1000m and finished third in the Computaform Sprint last year.

The filly Mighty High is also a Grade 1 winner and beat Mr Flood narrowly when last meeting in the Senor Santa. Two others to consider are Winter Storm and Singforafa.

Preview: AL HAAMY (9) is by Star Witness, a Group 1 winner in Aus as a two-year-old and three-year-old, out of an Irish filly who is Group 3 placed. ROYAL ESCAPADE ( showed some promise in two runs last year over 1000m and she was staying on last time so should enjoy this step up in trip. FISTS OF FIRE (1) improved with blinkers last time and has a chance provided her number one draw is not disadvantageous on the day. (David Thiselton 9-7-1)

Preview: TRYING TIMES (12) is by Time Thief out of an unraced half-sister to the like of champion two-year-old filly Consensual. DARK VISION (10) is by Visionaire and is a half-brother to the like of Viva Maria, Bichette, Warrior's Rest, Blizzard Belle and Pilou. LOCAL KNOWLEDGE (6) (showed some ability last year in two runs and the layoff could have benefitted him. (David Thiselton 12-10-6)





Preview: FLORIDA KEYS (10) is a two-year-old by Soft Falling Rain out of Grade 3 Starling Stakes winner Sarasota. ST. JOSEPH'S LILY has run some fair races over this trip. FLASHLIGHT by Kahal makes her debut as a five-year-old and as a half-sister to a couple of winners she woud not have to be a star top earn here. (David Thiselton 10-2-6)





Preview: DANCE CLASS (1) has been knocking on the door from 1600m up to 2000m so should do well fresh over this 1800m trip. SUPER DUPER beat Dance Class narrowly over this trip but lost to her narrowly over 2000m and she now has a much tougher draw. CAST THE DICE (4) has stayed on in all of her starts from 1200m to 1450m and improved with blinkers on last time. (David Thiselton 1-3-4)





Preview: BELLAGIO KING (3) won his maiden easily three runs ago when leading from a similarly wide draw over this course and distance. CORRIDO (2) has dropped to a competitive mark and could be in the shake up. LATIN OPUS (1) won a fair race in the maidens over this trip and could earn. (David Thiselton 3-2-1)





Preview: OUR MAN IN HAVANA (6) is 3kg better off with Christopher Robin for a three length beating in the Derby Trial and a reversal in draw fortunes is in his favour too. NIMCHA (3) is an improved sort who can make a bold bid for a middle distance hattrick. CHRISTOPHER ROBIN (5) could earn if able to overcome a wide draw. (David Thiselton 6-3-5)





Preview: HIT FOR SIX (4) has always struck as an out and out stayer so he will enjoy this trip from a plum draw and he should be coming into hs own roundabout now so could well have benefitted from the layoff. PINK (5) has enjoyed the step up to this trip and is only three points higher for her last win. VILLAGE DEEP (2) has come into his own and is well drawn over a suitable trip. (David Thiselton 4-5-2)





Preview: TRUE TO LIFE (5) has impressive cruising speed and if low draws are not a disadvantage on the day she can go close. MR FLOOD (2) might well have been beaten by the draw last time and can make amends. CHIMICHURI RUN (1) is top class and although like Mr Flood he is out for a preparation run his class should take him close. MIGHTY HIGH (10) i has a nice high draw and should be right there if producing her best. WINTER STORM (9) showed what he is capable of last time and a repeat will see him in the shake up too. (David Thiselton 5-2-1-10-9)





