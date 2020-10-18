Hulkenberg sees Red Bull as 'best option' as he looks for a F1 seat

BERLIN - Niko Hulkenberg sees Red Bull team as the best option as he still hopes to return as a regular driver in the upcoming Fomula One season, he told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Sunday.

"When it comes to the car, it's the best option, the most attractive," he said.

Having Max Verstappen as a team-mate would be already a big task, but Hulkenberg is curious to see how it would work.

"I would like to find out, to measure myself against him. Let's see if it comes to that."

In the current season Huelkenberg was called up by Racing Point as an emergency replacement in three grands prix. First, he deputized for Sergio Perez in the two events at Silverstone, England, when the Mexican tested positive for coronavirus in July and August.