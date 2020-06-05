Hungarian GP contract extended by a year to 2027

LONDON – Hungarian Grand Prix organisers have negotiated a year's contract extension to 2027 to compensate for having to hold this year's Formula One race without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hungary is set to be the third race of a shortened season on July 19, after back-to-back grands prix behind closed doors in Austria.

Hungaroring CEO Zsolt Gyulay said there had been discussions with Formula One's commercial rights holders Liberty Media about compensation for the lack of ticket revenues.

“We did our best during the discussions to get a good agreement both for the country and the sport even in these challenging times,” the official race website www.hungaroring.hu quoted him as saying.

“We cannot say exact numbers, but (the) rights fee is a fragment of the one we pay in case of an open event. Furthermore, we have achieved an extension in our contract, so now it is valid until 2027 instead of 2026.”