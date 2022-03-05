’I am very disappointed that Haas has terminated my F1 contract’, says Russian driver Nikita Mazepin

Paris - Russian driver Nikita Mazepin said he was "very disappointed" at being dropped by Formula One team Haas on Saturday due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hinted he might take action over "this unilateral step." The 23-year-old had been looking forward to a second season with the American team -- he failed to register a point in the 2021 campaign -- but Haas announced on Saturday they had terminated his contract and that of Russian title sponsor Uralkali.

Story continues below Advertisment

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin, as its non-executive director. "Haas F1 team has elected to terminate with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," the American team said in a statement on their website. "As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Story continues below Advertisment

pic.twitter.com/6QHUDTXryv — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) March 5, 2022 Mazepin said he had been prepared to abide by governing body The FIA's ruling last Tuesday that Russian drivers would have to compete under the FIA flag and in a "neutral capacity." "I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated," he wrote on Instagram. "While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was involved in this unilateral step.

Story continues below Advertisment

"I will have more to say in the coming days." ALSO READ: Haas F1 team to drop Russian sponsor colours in Barcelona in Protest of Ukraine invasion The writing had appeared to be on the wall for both Mazepin and Uralkali last Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Haas dropped the Uralkali branding from their cars during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona and team principal Guenther Steiner had said at the time they were "financially ok". ALSO READ: FIA says Russian, Belarusian drivers allowed to race in a neutral capacity The Haas decision follows championship promoters Formula One's announcement on Thursday that they had terminated a contract with the organisers of the Russian Grand Prix.