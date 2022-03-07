’I believe we’ve got what it takes to run with the top boys every week’, says Brad Binder

Johannesburg - Last week, while speaking to Independent Media, Brad Binder extolled only confidence ahead of the start of the 2022 MotoGP season, but not only he could have predicted the rip-roaring start he would enjoy at the Grand Prix of Qatar. Starting from seventh on the grid after an improved qualifying performance - which was one of his failings last season - the 26-year-old launched off the line into third, and would eventually capture a spectacular second-place finish and a third career podium in the MotoGP elite class.

“Ja, the start was insane,” said Binder on the MotoGP website after the race. “I knew that we got good starts all of last year but (Sunday) was a little bit extra. When I started shifting the gears and started to jump the row in front of me, I thought, ‘ah, that is perfect.’ “To slide into Turn 1 in third was perfect and I was able to really just stay calm and try to follow the boys out in-front. (Sunday) was one of the cleanest races I have ever done in MotoGP, so I am so happy about that. Qatar is normally a bogey track for us, so if you told us we would get a podium here last year, I’d think we would all say you are lying.”

Binder’s assessment of just how remarkable the podium finish on Sunday night was, is a fair one. His team, Red Bull KTM, have historically battled at the Losail International Circuit. Until this past race, they have never finished higher than sixth, achieved by Pol Espargaro in 2020. On every other occasion, since 2016, they have finished outside the Top 10. ALSO READ: WATCH: Brad Binder knows he can make a bigger impact in MotoGP in 2022 Humble as ever, Binder did coyly reiterated that he now believes that he and KTM will be competing for more honours this year, and what needs to be worked on to achieve that goal.

“I want to say yes, but I don’t want to jinx anything.” Binder said with a chuckle. “I really do believe that we have got what it takes to run with the top boys week-in and week-out. Our bike is working incredibly well and more than anything I am confident with the front-end. ALSO READ: Brad Binder feeling good ahead of new season, aims to challenge top three

"There are some improvements that we can make on the rear and when we do, I think it is going to give us a really, really strong package.” It was also a solid start for Darryn Binder in his debut in the elite class on Sunday. Due to a heavy crash on Saturday, the younger Binder started last on the grid, but worked his way up to a point-scoring 15th. He could, unfortunately, not hang onto the place but was nevertheless pleased with his performance.

"We finished off the first race in Qatar and overall I'm quite happy," he said on yamaha-racing.com. "It's been a difficult weekend with loads of learning curve, there's not a lot of time in a race weekend to get everything together. (In) qualifying I messed up, so (Sunday) I just wanted to take it step-by-step and learn as much as I could.



🥇 @Bestia23

🥈 @BradBinder_41

"I got off to quite an okay start, I was pretty fast in the beginning, so I was making some passes and I was pushing too much for a couple of laps.

“By lap five I needed to take a step back and find my feet because I had a long race ahead of me. I had a nice battle with Remy (Gardner). I really enjoyed fighting with the rookies. I learned so much throughout the race and by the end, I really wanted to fight for 15th, for the point, but I just missed out. “Overall, at least I finished the race, I got 22 laps under my belt now. I know what to expect for next weekend and I will try again.“ MotoGP now heads to Indonesia to participate in the inaugural GP at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit on March 20.