I know what I have to do - SA’s Binder ahead of Misano GP

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s MotoGP rider Brad Binder says he is confident about his chances heading into the San Marino GP at Misano on Sunday. “With us having had a test on this track, I know already what I have to do. The great thing with these back-to-back races, is that you have more chances to get things right,” said the Red Bull KTM rider Binder. “The main thing is that I want to keep improving. I need to learn every race. I pick up on things very quickly. This year has been so up-and-down for everybody. But I feel good about my team, and how I feel on the bike.” Last month the 24-year-old became the first SA rider to win a MotoGP race at the Czech Grand Prix. Since then, taking some time off following his life-changing victory to recharge was important, said Binder.

“It was nice to have two weeks off. It was important to take time to reset. Three weeks of racing in a row is intense.

“I got some really good training in. Our calendar this year is insane, in the next 11 weeks we have nine races - which is probably the most riding I will have ever done in my life.”

While MotoGP does not have quite the fanbase like soccer or rugby does in South Africa, Binder is quick to point out how important physical fitness is to be successful in the sport.

“I always thought I was fit. But the first time I got on the MotoGP bike I realised I really needed to take my fitness to the next level. I spent more than a month at the Red Bull athlete performance centre. The goal now, is to keep that fitness. I’ve been doing a lot of cycling, running and spending time in the gym.” -

African News Agency (ANA)