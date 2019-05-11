Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel poses for photographs with the Mercedes pair of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton after qualifying on Saturday. Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

BARCELONA – Sebastian Vettel hopes that a daring approach to race set-up will enable Ferrari to make up for their disappointment in qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. The four-time world champion qualified third on the grid behind championship leader Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes team-mate and defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

“We tried a lot of stuff yesterday and again today and we ended up getting the best out of the car today, which wasn’t enough,” said Vettel.

“We are certainly not satisfied, but I am very happy with the approach, with the chance that we took in terms of trying something daring -- something that will pay off ultimately.

“Maybe not today, but hopefully in terms of pace tomorrow.”

He added that he was surprised by Mercedes advantage.

“Coming here we did not expect it, but I think also we seem to lose quite a big amount of time in the last sector,” he said.

“There is definitely some homework to do. We know this track very well, as everybody does, but with the conditions today we were just unable to match them. We need to dig deep.”

AFP