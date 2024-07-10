‘I will fire the corrupt!’ Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie vows to weed out nepotism and corruption in DSAC

Minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to weed out corruption in the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, he said on Wednesday. The new minister has been at it again, after unceremoniously shutting down the ‘super fans’ free trips to support SA teams on Tuesday.

Now, McKenzie has intensified his attention on his own ministry while acknowledging many changes will be needed under his watch. The Patriotic Alliance leader likened the old system to that of the mafia in an X post. We have majority good people working @SportArtsCultur , we have a corrupt few mafias but we also have those that got intimidated by those creatives who invoke the names of politicians to demand funding. I will fire the corrupt ones and protect the good ones, we will make SA proud https://t.co/Sm8u2p6bYt

Nepotism was also a major concern within his department he said in another post. “@SportArtsCultur has a panel of Super fans, how is it that it is the same people being selected always ? The same is happening in funding and in allocation of tenders. “The same beneficiaries everywhere. I can never allow this to continue without clear answers as to why.”

It follows his strong stance on Tuesday against the idea of employing ‘super fans’. The two faces of the ‘super-fans’ as they are known, Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup to support the Springboks in France, which cost SA taxpayers in the region of R1.3 million. Mama Joy Chauke at Orlando stadium, Soweto to greet and congratulate the Boks. Picture: Karen Sandison/IndependentNewspapers McKenzie had already caused a stir since he took office, with his new vision for sport in the country - most notably saying he wants to make spinning the biggest sport in the nation.

McKenzie was in the headlines on Monday as he vowed to get Springbok games shown on SABC. On Sunday, McKenzie showed he was still on the path to ‘evict plumpness’ as he continued his marathon training in freezing winter morning conditions. @Golfhackno1