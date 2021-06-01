’I’m extremely happy in KTM colours’ - Brad Binder extends contract with Red Bull KTM

JOHANNESBURG - The No 33 will belong to Brad Binder for the next three years after the South African MotoGP rider signed a contract extension with Red Bull KTM, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old will continue his long association with the team, and will celebrate his 10th season with KTM in 2024. Under the KTM banner, Binder has won 16 races across all categories, including the team's first MotoGP win last year in the Czech Republic GP in Brno.

Said Binder of his extended contract in the statement: “I’m super, super happy to have signed again for three more seasons with KTM and it will take us up to 10 years.

"It’s incredible to have been with this manufacturer for such a long time now," he continued, "and we’ve always had a good relationship. I’m extremely happy in KTM colours, so it’s extra satisfying to have a long contract signed-up. It’s cool to have that belief and support from a company.

"It’s an honor.

"From here on we can focus on building ourselves towards the front. We are not terribly far away, and it would be really nice to do something great together. It’s exciting to see what these next years will bring,” Binder said.

So far this season, Binder has enjoyed two Top 5 finishes, including at the recently concluded Italian GP. At Mugello he also equalled the world record for the fastest speed while riding the RC16, clocking in at 362.4km/h. Pit Beirer, KTM's motorsport director, also declared his joy at the re-signing.

“This was a very easy contract for us to do because we love Brad as a racer and what he brings to the team, the factory and the MotoGP class," said Beirer.

"He was also very enthusiastic to make a big commitment to us and that says a lot for our progression and our potential in this championship. Sometimes you find a racer and a mentality that really fits with your own philosophy and the fact that Brad has come all the way to the top with us in a 10 year period is a very special story.

Super happy to announce that I will be staying with the KTM family for the comming seasons! Thank you for trusting in me and I look forward to bright future together.👊#ReadyToRace https://t.co/b86p4F9koN — Brad Binder (@BradBinder_41) June 1, 2021

"We’re really proud to continue racing with him and to keep setting new targets together,” he concluded.

Binder and the team's next assignment is at the Catalan GP this weekend, where they will be hoping to continue their revival after a weekend that saw them secure their first podium of the season through Miguel Oleveira, who finish second in Italy.

