’I’m more ready than I’ll ever be’, says Brad Binder who will begin MotoGP rivalry with brother Darren

Johannesburg - This weekend will offer the first glimpse of what to expect from MotoGP 2022 when pre-season starts its engines with testing in Sepang, Malaysia. It could be quite a special year for South Africa as both the Binder Brothers – the established Brad at Red Bull KTM; and rookie Darryn, racing for WithU Yamaha RNF – will compete in the elite category this year. The test riders have already done a shakedown of the bikes behind doors this week, but Sepang will offer an opportunity for the incumbent pilots to get a feel for their new machines.

Brad, who finished a career best sixth last year in the world riders' championship, enters this season in his third year in MotoGP and with KTM. Both rider and team will hope that 2022 marks their rise to compete consistently against the perennial front-runners Ducati and Yamaha, while usurping Suzuki and Honda as the next best constructor. Last year, the team managed two victories - one by Miguel Oliveira at the Catalan GP and another by Brad at a flag-to-flag GP in Austria. KTM had further podiums in Italy and Germany, ultimately finishing fifth in the constructors' standings – arguably an underwhelming conclusion after much fighting talk ahead of the 2021 season.

Nevertheless, Brad revealed in a statement this week that the experience gleaned from the last two years should propel him to greater things this season. Said Brad: “I’ve learnt so much over the last two seasons, it’s difficult just to pick a couple things in particular.

"I think each year has come with its own sets of challenges. In my first I had to manage my expectations a bit. I often wanted too much, too soon and made a lot of mistakes. Last year, I had to accept where we were at some points and try and bring the bike home, which was difficult. "I learnt a lot last year," the 26-year-old continued.

"I learned so much more about the category, how to save my tires better, how to manage races and I enjoyed it a lot actually. So, I'm going into my third season understanding what I need to do to go faster and I'm looking forward to getting the year started. "I'm more ready than I'll ever be." Meanwhile, younger brother Darryn starts his career in the premier class this weekend when he takes his Yamaha out on track for the first time, after having been promoted from the Moto3 division.