Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

India chosen as host of MotoGP for first time in 2023

motorbike riders during a motgp race

South African MotoGP rider Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in action at the Japan Motorcycling Grand Prix race in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, Japan, 25 September 2022. Picture: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Buriram - India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organisers said on Friday, at the same track that once hosted Formula One.

The race is scheduled to take place at Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh, to the south of New Delhi.

Story continues below Advertisement

The track has already played host to Formula One, staging three F1 grands prix between 2011 and 2013.

"We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," Carmelo Ezpeleta, chief executive of MotoGP organisers Dorna, said in a statement.

India represents a key market to expand the sport, organisers said, citing a population of 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles.

More on this

"It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event," Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said.

Indian authorities hope the event will boost foreign investment.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

MotoGPMotor racingFormula 1FerrariMclarenRenault

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP