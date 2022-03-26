Inspiring women honoured at Gauteng Women in Sports Awards

Futballing Girls NPO hosted the second edition of the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards, at Anew Parktonian Hotel in partnership with Vision View TV. The awards were founded and pioneered by Moonira Ramathula. A recipient of an award in 2017, Moonira conceived a platform that would celebrate and recognise the performance of women in sports at district level which will lead to culmination of the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards.

Winners from the district awards (Westrand, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Sedibeng Women in Sports Awards) held in 2021, automatically become finalists for the 2022 Gauteng Women in Sports Awards. The contenders encompass a plethora of different sporting codes including; skydiving, athletics, football, rugby, tennis, martial arts, golf, softball, volleyball, disability sport, figure skating and more. Simone Kruger chats to Clauiee Grace at the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards. Photo: Supplied This year, three new categories were also introduced, namely, The Chairperson’s Excellence Award, an award to recognise a woman, who goes above and beyond, to ensure that female sport, especially at community level, is given the much needed coverage and exposure. Futballing Girls NPO believes that this creates awareness and grows interest and participation in female sport.

ENCA’s Hloni Mtimkulu was awarded the very first Chairperson’s Excellence Award. The second award introduced was the Influencer Award, which looks at women who might not necessarily run women in sport programmes or initiatives, however are very influential in inspiring and being role models for young women. This award was awarded to Mpho Letsholonyane, Thato Moeng and Lindiwe Nxumalo, all three are trailblazers within the sport media space and are inspiring role models.

Mpho Letsholonyane and Thato Moeng at the Gauteng Women in Sports Awards. Photo: Supplied The third award is the PR & Sponsorship Award, which is awarded to an organisation or person who goes above and beyond to create sponsorship opportunities for female athletes. This ward was awarded to Optimize Agency for taking on KG Montjane on a pro bono basis and assisting her acquire sponsorship, which allows her to concentrate on improving her craft. To date Optimize was able to acquire sponsors such as Discovery, Macsteel, Avon, and Isuzu amongst others. Ten-year old Mila Ben David walked away with the Sport Achiever Of the Year. She will be participating in the Judo World Champs later this year. Mamelodi Sundowns, the CAF Champions League winners walked away with Team of the Year. Betway South Africa walked was crowned Sponsor of the Year.

The 2022 Gauteng Women in Sports Awards winners are listed below Coach Of The Year — Anri Vermaas Community Project Of The Year — Gauteng Women’s Rugby Institute

Sports Journalist Of The Year — Lindokuhle Yolenda Jiyane Sport radio presenter Of The Year — Nthabiseng Mamabolo School Sport Athlete Of The Year — Zonica Lindeque

Sponsor Of The Year — Betway Sport Achiever Of The Year — Mila Ben David Administrator Of The Year — Vinolia Nolene Austin

Club Of The Year — Hammanskraal Tennis Club Sportswoman with a Disability Of The Year — Simoné Kruger Sportswoman Of The Year — Piwokuhle Nyanda

Team Of The Year — Mamelodi Sundowns Technical Official Of The Year — Kelello Tswai Volunteer Of The Year — Hayley Walker