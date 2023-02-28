Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Internationally renowned skateboarder Leticia Bufoni is in South Africa

Leticia Bufoni poses for a portrait in Merced, California last year

Leticia Bufoni poses for a portrait in Merced, California last year. Photo: Mrcelo Maragni/Red Bull

Published Feb 28, 2023

Johannesburg — South African skaters rejoice: Pimville in Soweto and Paarden Eiland in Cape Town will welcome the talents of multiple X-Games champion pro-skater Leticia Bufoni this week.

The Brazilian skateboarding sensation is in South Africa to showcase her skills, and also share her expertise and knowledge regarding pro-skating in an effort to inform and inspire a generation of new athletes in the country.

The Olympian, widely considered to be one of the most powerful women in international sport – according to Forbes; and who is listed by Sports Pro Media as one of the world’s most marketable athletes, will travel to Pimville Skate Park on Wednesday for a session at 3pm.

She will then move on to Cape Town’s Shred Skate Park next week Monday to show off her tricks, while dishing out a few pointers and tips to aspiring skateboarders.

“I haven’t been out to South Africa to experience the culture and skating with the locals,” she said via a statement on Tuesday.

“I’ve only been to SA for a couple of contests and to film a commercial. I have always been curious about the skateboarding scene there.”

Leticia Bufoni performs in Merced, California. Photo: Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull

Originally from Sao Paulo, Bufoni started her pro-skating career at the age of 14. Now 29-years-old, Bufoni is a six-time X-Games gold medallist, participated in the Olympic Games in Rio, and has won multiple internationally acclaimed competitions around the globe.

In a recent stunt of daring-do, Bufoni successfully attempted the highest skateboarding trick on record, grinding a rail 2.7km in the air before skydiving safely back down to earth.

Bufoni’s SA tour schedule

Wednesday: Pimville Skate Park at Cnr Ndoni and Mhlinzamfaku St, Pimville Zone 7 Soweto; 3pm-6pm

Monday: The Shred Skate Park at 68 Auckland’s St, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town; 4pm-9pm

@FreemanZAR

IOL Sport

Skateboarding

