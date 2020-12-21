IOL Sport content producer Mike Jansen dies at 52

CAPE TOWN – IOL content producer and journalist Mike Jansen has died after a sudden and short ilness. He was 52. According to older brother, journalist Julian Jansen, Mike’s death was not Covid-19 related. He developed breathing difficulties and was admitted to Louis Leopold Hospital on Friday, and had to be placed in an induced coma on Sunday afternoon. “He never regained consciousness and unfortunately died just before 3pm this afternoon [Monday],” Julian told IOL on Monday evening. “He was our rooikop brother. When he was born in Strand, he had a red head like his grandfather, also Michael. He was very sporty, and was a sprinter in high school and also had a blue belt in Karate,” said Julian. After school, Mike attained his Phys Ed degree from the University of the Westrern Cape. He then worked for the City, promoting physical education, and was a PT teacher at Zandvliet High School.

Mike married Priscilla on June 26, 1993, and they had two children, Micaela and Ethan. When the children were old enough, the family moved to the Far East, where they lived in Taiwan and Hong Kong for 14 years. Mike taught English and made boerewors, which he supplied to shops that were visited by South African expats.

In 2018, Mike and his family returned to Cape Town, where he joined the IOL team.

Mike was the third youngest of six children, and according to Julian, he was his 81-year-old mother Gladys’ favourite.

He was also proud of what his children had accomplished. His daughter Micaela, 24, graduated from the University of Stellenbosch last week, and Ethan, 20, was the tech designer behind the revolutionary EGG shopping experienced launched at Cavendish earlier this month.

Mike’s sudden death also came as a shock to the whole IOL team, which Mike was a popular member of during the last two years.

"We're still in shock and incredibly sad about Mike's passing," said IOL Sport editor John Goliath.

"Mike's death is a big loss for our sports team, because of his experience and his knowledge and love for sport.

"He was particularly fond of Sevens Rugby and was definitely one of the authorities on the game in South Africa, with his personal website BlitzBokke.com one of the best websites for Sevens news in the world.

"He also regularly worked late to record the Champions League results during week nights, even though his shift ended at 10. 'I was up watching anyway, so why not load the stories', he would say.

"We're going to miss Mike's warmth and friendship. On behalf of the IOL Sport team I want to send our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Priscilla and their two children Micaela and Ethan during this difficult time for the family,” said Goliath.

IOL editor Riana Howa added: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Mike. He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the IOL team and his passion for sport was evident in his work. We will really miss his warm-heartedness and wit. Our sincere condolences to his wife Priscilla and family.”

Arrangements for Mike’s funeral are yet to be finalised.

IOL Sport