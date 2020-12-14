IOL Sport's Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has never seen a team miss so many chances. The seasoned coach is concerned by his team's inability to score following their goalless Caf Champions League fixture against PWD Bamenda. This is one of the Top stories on @IOLSport from last week. Gavin Hunt has never seen a team miss so many chances. 2. Even by his standards, Pitso Mosimane is awe-struck!

“They believe in me. What a change and transformation. But I am humbled to be here and I am loved here. Sorry, I’ve been treated like a king in this place,” said Pitso Mosimane.

With love or hate - All hail King Pitso!

3. There was a double dose of good news for Kaizer Chiefs yesterday ahead of their DSTV Premiership match against Black Leopards.

Gavin Hunt, Kaizer Chiefs will be thrilled to have Samir Nurkovic back

4. Mzansi’s new boxing champion, Cape Town’s Tian Fick was crowned last night after he beat Joshua Pretorius by unanimous decision at the Vibrant Sports Studio in Ottery.

Howzit to new South African Heavyweight Champion - Tian Fick

5. While giving his post-match interview, Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt revealed that Samir Nurkovic's continued absence is not due to tactical or injury reasons.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt drops Samir Nurkovic bombshell

