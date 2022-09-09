Italian GP holds minute's silence following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Monza — The opening practice session of the Italian Grand Prix on Friday was preceded by a minute's silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and former technical director Ross Brawn lined up alongside Mercedes' two British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the brief ceremony.
"F1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," said Domenicali.
A further minute's silence is scheduled at Monza ahead of Sunday's race.
This weekend's GP celebrates Monza's 100th anniversary and 75 years of Ferrari.
AFP