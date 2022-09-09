Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 9, 2022

Italian GP holds minute's silence following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Mercedes' British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell observe a moment of silence in the pit lane one day after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Mercedes' British drivers Lewis Hamilton, right, and George Russell observe a moment of silence in the pit lane one day after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP

Published 3h ago

Monza — The opening practice session of the Italian Grand Prix on Friday was preceded by a minute's silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and former technical director Ross Brawn lined up alongside Mercedes' two British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the brief ceremony.

"F1 sends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," said Domenicali.

A further minute's silence is scheduled at Monza ahead of Sunday's race.

This weekend's GP celebrates Monza's 100th anniversary and 75 years of Ferrari.

AFP

