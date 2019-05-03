Faeez Jacobs vs Oumpie Sebeko - Bantamweight - during EFC 65 at Carnival City's Big Top Arena, Johannesburg. Photo by Roarke Bouffe / EFC Worldwide

CAPE TOWN – The hungry, Faeez Jacobs will feast again at the Hexagon table this weekend. In a dramatic change of events, Faeez (5-2) who travelled to Carnival City in support of his Fighterz Inc. teammate Hishaam Kamish, took a fight on a day’s notice after TC Khusu pulled out of his bout with Billy ‘The Pitbull’ Oosthuizen. It was unclear at the time of release why TC pulled out.

After struggling to find a fight of late, it was a no-brainer for Faeez and his coach, Fidaah Edries.

“Billy is a tough kid, but his MMA game is limited and I will expose that to him and everyone come fight night,” says “The Troublemaker”.

Tough is an understatement in actual fact, as The Pitbull’s resolve to not give up in his fight with Tumisang Madiba was put on display before suffering his (3-1) first loss via TKO in Pretoria last year.

A very strong and hard-hitting boxer who can take a punch.

But that will not deter The Troublemaker, a dynamic striker with a much improved ground game, as he continues on his journey to get that Bantamweight title shot.

“I am very happy to fight and show the world the Troublemaker 2019 edition before going to claim my bantamweight belt. Yes I have been struggling to get fights, but I think it’s time for me to get a shot at the title after this one,” he added.

At EFC78, JP Buys unified the Bantamweight belt and proved to the world why he is the current king of the division after stopping the then interim champion, Luthando Biko.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

At the post press conference JP then stated that while Faeez is an exciting fighter, “fighting me would stylistically be a bad match-up for Faeez”.

It is hard to deny that if anyone in the division deserves a shot at the belt it is Faeez, who has been one of the most active and exciting fighters with a good record thus far.

This fight will take place at Featherweight and will be on the prelim card. Follow @juliankiewietz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for live updates from tomorrow’s event.

EFC 79 fight card:

Igeu Kabesa vs Karlo Caput

Themba Gorimbo vs Jose Da Rocha

Bruno Mukulu vs Jailson Sousa

Anicet Kanyeba vs Pietie Coxen

Khulekani Hlongwa vs Stefan Pretorius

Faeez Jacobs vs Billy Oosthuizen

Juan Bezuidenhout vs Nico Yamdjie

Elvis Ngwalangwala vs Rocky Ilunga

Roevan de Beer vs Hishaam Kamish

Corne Blom vs Themba Mkhize

Given Majuba vs Tommy Strydom

Tickets available at: https://efcww.com/2Gtn9aK

Full broadcast details on www.efcworldwide.com