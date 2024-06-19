Jannik Sinner Survives Challenging Debut as World No. 1 at Terra Wortmann Open

Jannik Sinner faced a tough challenge in his first match as World No.1 at the Terra Wortmann Open on Tuesday. The top seed fought through an opening-round scare to defeat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-2 in his first grass-court match of the season. Sinner, playing his debut match as the top-ranked player in the PIF ATP Rankings, experienced a tense first hour in Halle, struggling to convert two set points in the opening-set tie-break and later facing triple break point in the second set. "It was for sure mentally tough," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "I was 5/1 up in the tie-break in the first set. But this can happen, especially on this surface, it can go very, very fast. I think I was good mentally. I was struggling in the second set, 0/40 down on my serve. If he makes that point, it is even more difficult."

The Italian, last year’s Nitto ATP Finals runner-up, found his rhythm as the match progressed. Sinner manoeuvered around the court with increased confidence, delivering clean and powerful strokes to secure victory after two hours and 22 minutes. Aiming for his fourth trophy of 2024 and his first grass-court title, Sinner fired 15 aces and saved all four breakpoints faced. Sinner will next face Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, who defeated Roman Safiullin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Other Highlights from Halle Tuesday Action In another significant match, American Marcos Giron upset last year’s finalist Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6(5) to earn his first Top 10 win of the season. Giron, ranked No. 48 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings and just four spots shy of tying his career-high, avenged last month’s loss to the fourth seed in Rome. “It feels great. That’s why we play these matches, to play against the best players in the world. I’m pumped. I’m playing well on grass,” Giron said. “We had an absolute war in Rome this year, 7-5 in the third, I served for the match. I know I have the game to beat him, it’s just a matter of doing it and executing it.”