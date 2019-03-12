“I have been locked in there with some of the best and he will soon understand why I am a legend,” says Gordon Roodman about Justin Smith. Photo: @GordonRoodman/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – “This kid is an absolute beast and has a reputation for finishing his opponents, but I am super excited to welcome him to the big leagues.” These were the words of EFC veteran Gordon Roodman.

A seasoned campaigner who is set to take on one of the most exciting athletes the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) has seen yet.

He speaks of Justin “The Power” Smith, of course.

A kickboxing-JiuJitsuing MMA predator who knows no defeat in the exciting African MMA promotion.

“I have been locked in there with some of the best and he will soon understand why I am a legend. Justin, put your man pants on, I just bought you a ticket to the big show!”

Roodman agreed to fight Smith after the youngster called him out ahead of EFC77 this Saturday.

Roodman was set to take on Niel du Plessis before the latter was ruled out with a bacterial infection.

When Smith heard of the opening, he called out Roodman, and the two are now set to battle it out in a middleweight fight, despite Smith being a welterweight.

“It wasn’t easy for Graeme (Cartmell, EFC VP and matchmaker) to find me an opponent in my weight division,” Smith says.

“I want that welterweight belt, but if it’s a hassle, then I don’t mind competing for the middleweight title.”

When asked for his thoughts on the match-up, EFC VP of Talent Graeme Cartmell said: “When an undefeated MMA spark asks to test his mettle, even at the risk of giving up 15lbs (6.6kg) to a seasoned veteran who is regularly accustomed to the taste of his own crimson sauce, how do you say no!”

Smith has been on tear since making his debut at EFC68, overcoming all in his way, finishing three fights in the first round.

He built a vicious reputation in the welterweight division with his lethal fists in his first two fights, before proving to the MMA community that he’s more than just a ‘stand-up’ fighter after putting veteran Pietie Coxen to sleep via guillotine in Pretoria, last December.





Cape Argus

