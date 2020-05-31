Kaepernick helps start defence fund for arrested Floyd protesters

LOS ANGELES - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has helped start a fund to provide defense lawyers for those who are arrested in Minneapolis protesting the police killing of George Floyd.

Kaepernick has created the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative web page, which says it has identified top lawyers "to provide legal resources for those in need."

The web page provides resources for protesters, including a form to fill out if in need of an attorney.

Criminal charges were filed Friday against Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who held his knee for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed at the time after being detained on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit 20-dollar bill. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin and three other officers at the scene of Floyd's death were fired after video showed their encounter with Floyd, who did not appear to be resisting arrest as police reported. No charges have been filed against the other officers.