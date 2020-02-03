Katie Sowers makes history as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl









Katie Sowers made history Sunday night, becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP Photo MIAMI GARDENS – Katie Sowers made history Sunday night, becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. The first woman coach to help win a Lombardi Trophy remains up for grabs. Sowers came in as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers who just happened to be the first woman ever to coach in this game. She also is the first openly gay coach. But she missed out on The latest Super Bowl featured women in many roles.

Norma Hunt, widow of Chiefs' founder Lamar, is the only woman to have attended all 54 Super Bowls and also is part of the ownership group that brought Kansas City its first Super Bowl title since 1970. The 49ers have Denise DeBartolo York as co-chairman.

Then there's Virginia McCaskey, 97 and the owner of the Chicago Bears.

The NFL announced the results of fan voting on Sunday before the Super Bowl, choosing the pass from Terry Bradshaw that Franco Harris scooped up at Three Rivers Stadium and took for a 60-yard touchdown in a 13-7 win over the Raiders in an AFC divisional game in December 1972.

Voting started in July with fans picking the best moment for each team, and the 32 moments were pared down before fans finally ranked the final four as part of the league's centennial celebration.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, center, stands next to offensive assistant Katie Sowers and players before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP Photo

The victory by the Immaculate Reception beat out the Helmet Catch by David Tyree off a pass from Eli Manning in the 2008 Super Bowl as the Giants denied New England both perfection at 19-0 and the Lombardi Trophy. Dwight Clark's reception in the final minute of the 1981 NFC championship game at Candlestick Park best known as “The Catch” ranked third with Miami's perfect season in 1972 fourth.

To celebrate the Immaculate Reception's victory, Bradshaw and Harris, now both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, teamed up Sunday to

“We put the ball in Terry's hands, and the rest is history,” Harris said.

Bradshaw quipped: “You got to know how to make it bounce baby!”

Not only is the NFL celebrating 100 years of football, the league also invited four veterans of World War II who are all 100 years old to take part in the coin toss.

Charles McGee, a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, flew 136 combat missions in World War II. He became a colonel who later flew in wars in Korea and Vietnam. He walked out with referee Bill Vinovich who handled the toss of the actual coin.

Sheryll Thomas of Bates City, Missouri, had one of the best deals possible for the Super Bowl: Free tickets.

She won her pair in a drawing at a 5k walk at Arrowhead Stadium in early October. So she knew for weeks she'd be inside Hard Rock Stadium for this game.

Then her favorite team, the Chiefs, won the AFC championship to earn Kansas City's first Super Bowl trip since 1970. She and her husband, Jack, arrived at the stadium decked out in Chiefs' jerseys and turned down lots of money for the opportunity to walk inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

“It's been overwhelming,” Sheryll Thomas said. “I've had so many people offer to buy them. I was offered $10,000 a while ago in the parking lot.”

Now the Thomases have one more wish.

“The only thing that’s going to make it better is to take home a win,” Sheryll Thomas said.

StubHub said the average ticket price was $6,513 hours before kickoff, 53% higher than a year ago when the Super Bowl was in Atlanta. Getting inside the gates cost $5,270.

Tony Leogrande of Fontana, California, also got his tickets for free. The Detroit fan and his wife have traveled to every home and away game since 2013, and the Lions rewarded Leogrande with a

“I've been looking for tickets for months and months and months and flew down here without a ticket,” Bray said.

“Walked on, asked a thousand people, ‘Who’s got a ticket? Who's got a ticket?' Someone said, ‘Find the Lions’ guy.' Not a lot of Lions' fans. ... Got a ticket. It worked out great. I paid $4,000, which is fair to me, and it works out great. So I'm thrilled to be here.”

Leogrande chimed in: “He knows more about me than my wife does already.”

Bray has lots of company. StubHub says Pennsylvania, Nebraska and New Jersey were among the states with the highest jump in ticket sales over the past two days with Pennsylvania ticket sales jumping 118% in that time.

Make-A-Wish brought 19 wish kids and their families from 12 different states and Canada to the Super Bowl, and their seats couldn't have been much better.

Front row.

“Ooooh! I love it!” said Terry, an 18-year-old from Michigan dealing with kidney disease. Normally a Lions' fan, Terry planned to cheer for San Francisco in this game.

Told his seat would be in the first row right behind the Niners' bench, 16-year-old Chris from Hawaii celebrated with a bit of a dance after a stunned response: “One?”

Make-A-Wish, founded in 1980 to help critically ill children, started teaming with the NFL in 1982 with the league helping grant the wish of John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old boy from Arizona who attended that year's Super Bowl. That was the ninth wish in Make-A-Wish history, and the organization has had at least one wish kid at every Super Bowl for 38 years with more than 250 wishes granted at this game.

AP