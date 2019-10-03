While the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) excitedly announced a slight rise in prize money for next year’s race, Kelehe is of the view that winning the Ultimate Human Race should be worth a cool million bucks.
For next year’s 95th running of the race, the champions will pocket R525 000 with the money set to double should the victory be achieved in a Down Run best time.
Kelehe though contends that the amount is too little for an event of the Comrades Marathon magnitude and reminded the organisers that he has been engaging them on raising the prize money for a while now.
“When is the prize money going to get to a million?” Kelehe asked at yesterday’s launch in Johannesburg for the race that will take place on June 14 from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.