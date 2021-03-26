Kimberley’s skateboarding competition will not be damp squib
KIMBERLEY - Despite heavy rainfall in Kimberley flooding the local skate plaza and making the organising of the Kimberley Diamond Cup a real challenge, the Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism has announced that the Skateboarding for Hope event will be launched today.
Department spokesperson, Tebogo Velembo said that Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul will officially launch the event, which will be broadcast live on social media and other online platforms.
“The city of Kimberley will this weekend be treated with the return of the #TheRealKDC at the Kimberley Skate Plaza. The event will be broadcast live from March 26, from 10am.
“All these proceedings will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the finals event broadcast live on Saturday, March 27 at 5pm. Heavy downpours and electric storms caused much damage across the Northern Cape, but the outlook for the weekend is mostly sunny,” said Velembo yesterday.
He said that established skaters from across the country will judge and mentor the participants during the event.
“South Africa’s top skateboarders will judge and mentor the best young talent from the Northern Cape for the competition, with an overall purse of R100 000.
“The Northern Cape is the definitive home of extreme sport in South Africa and has the proven credentials and events that can attest to that status.
“Skateboarding for Hope will bring a new broadcast format too, with content going directly to its communities on a variety of platforms and formats.”
