Kimberley’s skateboarding competition will not be damp squib

KIMBERLEY - Despite heavy rainfall in Kimberley flooding the local skate plaza and making the organising of the Kimberley Diamond Cup a real challenge, the Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism has announced that the Skateboarding for Hope event will be launched today.

Department spokesperson, Tebogo Velembo said that Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul will officially launch the event, which will be broadcast live on social media and other online platforms.

“The city of Kimberley will this weekend be treated with the return of the #TheRealKDC at the Kimberley Skate Plaza. The event will be broadcast live from March 26, from 10am.

“All these proceedings will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the finals event broadcast live on Saturday, March 27 at 5pm. Heavy downpours and electric storms caused much damage across the Northern Cape, but the outlook for the weekend is mostly sunny,” said Velembo yesterday.