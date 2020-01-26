FILE - Former NBA star Kobe Bryant has died. Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES – Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. According to TMZ Sports, Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report added. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. His wife Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years – dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

KB is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.