Female u14 overall winner, Durban Surf's Tannah Smith. Photo: topfoto.net

Kwazulu-Natal’s Durban Surf are the 2019 General Tire Lifesaving South Africa Nipper Surf champions. Durban Surf, with 372 points, dramatically edged the Western Cape’s Fish Hoek into second place. Fish Hoek finished with 370 points after three days of action at Port Elizabeth’s Kings Beach.

Savannah Voight of Clifton Lifesaving club powers her way to a win during the girls 13 year old 100 LC meter obstacle pool nippers. Photo: topfoto.net

Durban Surf’s Tannah Smith was also named the female u14 competitor of the championships, with Plett’s Matthew van Coller the male u14 winner. Smith, Suncoast Pirates’ Tayla Haslam (female u13) and Plett’s Hannah de Necker (female under nine) won the most individual titles.

The mixed 12-13 year team of Harties Reflections which consists of Sharne Erasmus,Ruben Smit, Antonie Pieterse and Sune Van Zyl took the win in the 200 LC meter 4 x 50m Obstacle relay beating Boksburg Lifesaving club by a mere couple seconds. Photo: topfoto.net

Kwazulu-Natal’s strength in all competitive formats of lifesaving was again underlined with Marine Surf’s second place in the combined juniors and senior National Club Pool Championships at Port Elizabeth’s Newton Park.

Elijah Dredge of TUKS lifesaving club narrowly misses first place in the boys 13 year olds 100 LC meter obstacle pool nippers with Aiden Borman from Boksburg Lifesaving club taking home the gold. Photo: topfoto.net

Marine’s Carmel Billson was instrumental in the overall second place, with an individual contribution of 48 points in the female open division. Billson’s 48 points was only matched by Tuks’ Johan Lourens (male open) and Harties’ Zanri Pieterse in the female u19.

The team of Boksburg Lifesaving club comfortable take the win in the mixed 12-13 50 LC meter 10m ball throw relay. Photo: topfoto.net

Lourens, as he did a year ago, had no equal in the male open and he led Tuks to first place in the combined seniors and juniors Pool Championships.

* The junior and senior surf championship started on Thursday, as did the Nippers’ pool championship.

Kelsey Chiang of Milnerton Lifesaving club gets a fantastic head start as she puts on her fins and sets off before the rest in the girls 13 year old 100 LC meter super nipper pool nippers. Photo: topfoto.net

General Tire Lifesaving South Africa National Club Pool Championships Competitors of the Competition winners:

Females

Under 15 – Chloe Le Roux (Mangaung)

Under 17 – Sulinke Van Der Berg (Mangaung)

Under 19 – Zanri Pieterse (Harties Reflection)

Open – Carmel Billson (Marine)

Males

Under 15 - Len-Douglas Mac Kay (Bloemfontein)

Under 17 - Alfonso Janse van Rensburg (East London)

Under 19 – Kian Du Toit (Boksburg)

Open – Johan Lourens (Tuks)

Nippers age group competitor winners at the General Tire Lifesaving South Africa National championship

Girls

Under 9 – Hannah De Necker (Plett)

Under 10 – Emily Simpkins (Marine)

Under 11 – Zoe Hughes (Marine)

Under 12 – Keira Van Heerden (Summerstrand)

Under 13 – Tayla Haslam (Suncoast Pirates)

Under 14 – Tannah Smith (Durban Surf)

Boys

Under 9 – Ryan Nagel (Plett)

Under 10 – Joseph Brading (Fish Hoek)

Under 11 – Luc Brand (Marine)

Under 12 – Wade Beukes (Fish Hoek)

Under 13 – Luc O’Brien (Umhlanga Rock)

Under 14 – Matthew Van Coller (Plett)

General Tire LSA Nippers National Club Surf Championship

1. Durban Surf 372 points

2. Fish Hoek 370

3. Umhlanga Rocks 314.5

4. Summerstrand and Llandudno 258

5. Plett 226

General Tire LSA Juniors Pool National Club Championships

1. Harties 219

2. Tuks 172

3. Mangaung 163

4. Boksburg 156

5. Marine 131.5

General Tire LSA Combined Pool National Club Championships (juniors and seniors)

1. Tuks 377 (champions)

2. Marine 324.5

3. Harties 322

4. Mangaung 163

5. Boksburg 156





