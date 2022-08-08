Last call for gsport Award nominations with voting closing on Tuesday

Centurion - With the performances like that of Banyana Banyana and SA’s top athletes in the Commonwealth Games still fresh in the minds of the Rainbow nation’s sports fans, members of the public are urged to make their vote count in the Momentum gsport Awards, with nominations closing on Tuesday. The public can cast their votes at at gsport.co.za/nominations until August 9.

Founder of gsport, Kass Naidoo, said: "Individuals who win on the Momentum gsport Awards stage often go on to achieve even greater success. It shows the power of recognition and what is possible when we acknowledge unsung heroes and celebrate them. "I encourage the public to check out gsport.co.za and show support for those who deserve to be recognised for playing their part to raise the profile of women's sport.”

In the eighth year of backing the longest-running women's sport recognition platform, the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture will honour five Ministerial Recognition Award winners on the night. Since the Awards launched in August 2006, over 200 recipients have been honoured, including Wheelchair tennis history maker Kgothatso Montjane, who signed a host of personal endorsements over the past year, and spoke of the importance of being supported by strong women leaders, which has led to the growth of her brand.

"We recently hit another sponsorship milestone by signing a French sponsor called Solvay, an international industrial chemical company. I have also been offered a job by them post-career. I am honoured by the new sponsorship because it speaks to the power of good leadership through my team and brands like Avon that choose to see value and investment in us as athletes," says Montjane. In efforts to assist the public in finding the perfect candidate to put forward for recognition, gsport has a treasure trove of stories to access in the gsport Newsroom, powered by Momentum, as the initiative tracks global women's sports excellence daily. IOL Sport