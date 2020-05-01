Latest on sport in the time of Covid-19:European Masters golf cancelled

The latest news on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: Badminton The 2021 badminton world championships will now start in November to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. The Badminton World Federation says the event will remain in Huelva, Spain, and be held Nov. 29-Dec. 5. BWF president Poul-Erik Høyer says the two main events can now go ahead “with equal fairness for everyone.”

A boy wearing a face mask plays badminton in an alley in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 22, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Hau Dinh

Field hockey

The Swiss hockey federation says it won’t seek to host the 2021 men’s world championship after losing this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 championship had been due to start next week in Zurich and Lausanne. It was canceled in March.

Swiss officials say they had talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation and 2021 worlds co-hosts Belarus and Latvia about Switzerland taking its turn next year.

That has now been ruled out.

The Swiss federation says the financial risks were too great and there is no guarantee the coronavirus outbreak will allow the next championship in May 2021.

Switzerland hopes to host again in the coming years but the IIHF has already allocated world championships through 2025.

Football

The 20 clubs in Serie A are in agreement that they want to finish the season if they can do so in accordance with government guidelines and by respecting health regulations and protocols.

The Italian clubs met by video conference and all supported a statement issued a day earlier by league president Paolo Dal Pino.

Dal Pino said it was “only natural that the Serie A league wants to play soccer. It would be against our nature to say the contrary.”

Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix race. Photo: Xinhua/Attila Volgyi/IANS

F1 racing

Hungarian Grand Prix organizers say spectators won’t be allowed at this year’s Formula One race if it goes ahead.

The race is planned for Aug. 2 but Formula One officials are rewriting the 2020 schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements.

Hungarian race officials announced their plan after the government banned large gatherings through Aug. 15.

F1 chairman Chase Carey says the season could start July 5 with the Austrian GP. He hopes 15-18 races can take place beginning in Europe before moving to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas.

Golf

The European Masters golf tournament scheduled for August in Switzerland has been canceled.

Organizers say the decision came after the Swiss government extended a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.

The tournament in the Swiss Alps was scheduled for Aug. 27-30.

Organizers say the course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will open to the public on May 11 as part of the easing of social restrictions.

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Lievin, Northern France. Photo: AP Photo/Michel Spingler

Athletics

The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other in a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. And they’ll do it from their own backyards.

Video links will connect world record holder Armand Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie.

Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France.

Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.

Duplantis broke Lavillenie’s world record in February. He cleared 6.17 meters and then 6.18 on consecutive weekends.

World Athletics says it’s looking to hold Ultimate Garden Clash competitions in other events.

