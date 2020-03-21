Lewis Hamilton dismisses coronavirus speculation: 'zero symptoms'
LONDON – Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said Saturday he has been self-isolating and is showing no Covid-19 symptoms, after being in contact with two people recently who have contracted the novel coronavirus.
Hamilton was at an event in London in early March where he was pictured with actor Idris Elba who has the virus, just as Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was also in attendance.
"I want to let you know that I am doing well," the six-time world champion Hamilton said in a statement on Twitter.
"There has been speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus. I have zero symptoms and it has now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris.
"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all."
Mercedes driver Hamilton said he has been self-isolating since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled last week Friday after a McLaren team-member tested positive for the virus.
In all, the first seven season races are now off, and F1 hopes to start the season on June 7 in Azerbaijan. The title holder Hamilton can win a record-equalling seventh world title.DPA