Lewis Hamilton believes his title defence will not be blown off course by super typhoon Hagibis even if it causes tomorrow’s Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session to be postponed.
A decision on whether to amend the weekend format was expected this morning.
Organisers were determined not to rush into a change of schedule despite Rugby World Cup chiefs cancelling two matches including England’s clash with France.
They have instead been monitoring the latest forecasts, with the sport’s officials and track authorities meeting at 8am and 6pm local time for the last few days. It is circuit bosses, rather than the governing FIA or F1’s owners Liberty, who were due to take the final decision.