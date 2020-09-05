Lewis Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

MONZA – Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with the fastest lap in Formula One history.

The Mercedes driver smashed the Monza track record with a sensational lap of one minute 18.887 seconds to lead team mate Valtteri Bottas in another front row lockout. It was the 94th pole of Hamilton's career.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz qualified third, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez fourth. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up 13th and 17th respectively for their team's home race.

Earlier, Hamilton’s team-mate Bottas had impressed in practice at Monza, posting the fasted time.

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza will take place on Sunday, and will give Hamilton a chance to extend is lead at the top of the Formula One championship standings.