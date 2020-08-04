Lewis Hamilton reaching 230km/h on three wheels 'mind-blowing', says Brawn

LONDON - Former Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn has hailed Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix win, on three wheels and a flat tyre, as 'absolutely mind-blowing'.

Hamilton's front left deflated on the last lap while leading Sunday's race, leaving the six-times Formula One champion 3.8km from the finish with Red Bull's Max Verstappen chasing hard after pitting for fresh soft tyres.

Data provided by Mercedes showed Hamilton completed the final lap only 22 seconds slower than he had raced the previous one.

He went through the high-speed Copse and Stowe corners with the puncture at 141kph and 133kph respectively and reached 230kph on the Hangar Straight with the front tyre already destroyed.

"Lewis's race looked a cakewalk until the last lap of the race. It wasn't of course, because he was driving superbly for the whole of the race," said Brawn, Formula One's managing director for motorsport.