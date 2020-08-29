Sport
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton dedicated his pole position to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. Photo: @LewisHamilton/Twitter
Lewis Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton took the 93rd pole position of his career on Saturday, breaking the track record twice to finish top of the pile in the third qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Having broken the track record on his first run of Q3, Hamilton did so again on his second, clocking 1 minute 41.252 seconds on the 7.004-kilometre circuit to finish ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who took second.

Hamilton is looking for his 89th career victory on Sunday, which would put him just two away from Michael Schumacher's record.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is third on the grid, while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo starts fourth.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel capped a miserable two days by failing to make Q3, placing 13th and 14th respectively after Q2.

Hamilton had been fastest in a bizarre final practice session that saw four-time champion Vettel finish dead last. The British driver dedicated his pole position drive to actor Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who lost his battle against colon cancer on Friday.

