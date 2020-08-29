Lewis Hamilton takes Belgian GP pole position, pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton took the 93rd pole position of his career on Saturday, breaking the track record twice to finish top of the pile in the third qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
Having broken the track record on his first run of Q3, Hamilton did so again on his second, clocking 1 minute 41.252 seconds on the 7.004-kilometre circuit to finish ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who took second.
Hamilton is looking for his 89th career victory on Sunday, which would put him just two away from Michael Schumacher's record.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is third on the grid, while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo starts fourth.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel capped a miserable two days by failing to make Q3, placing 13th and 14th respectively after Q2.
I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend.#WakandaForever #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/M7EgGess9p— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 29, 2020
Hamilton had been fastest in a bizarre final practice session that saw four-time champion Vettel finish dead last. The British driver dedicated his pole position drive to actor Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who lost his battle against colon cancer on Friday.
DPA