Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen part II: Five things we would like to see in F1 in 2022

Johannesburg - With the new Formula One season starting this weekend, is there any better time to make a wish list of the things we would like to see? No, there isn’t…

A Schumi on the podium Mick Schumacher in his Haas had a pretty decent pre-season, despite the team having a difficult time logistically and with reliability in Spain and Bahrain testing sessions. They ended pre-season quite chuffed with themselves. Schumi Jnr is expected to battle again this year, despite some good lap times, but if by some miracle the racing gods could help him out and get him on the podium for all his toil, that would be great.

Gasly gets to move on There can be no denying that Pierre Gasly has come into his own. The Frenchman remains at AlphaTauri, though, and that is a pity because he has outgrown Red Bull’s sister team.

Hopefully Gasly does well this season, so that he can move on to something more his pace. ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi controversy didn't erode fans' trust, says F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali Hamilton v Verstappen, Part II

It’s always tough to gauge where the teams are pre-season, and we will only be able to speak the truetrue after this weekend. But if we take a look at the two tests, we won’t be seeing another battle between Sir Lewis and Max. On paper, Red Bull look extremely strong, while the Silver Arrows are flailing about like a wacky, waving inflatable tube man.

Still, after the fiasco of Abu Dhabi last year, the defending world champion Verstappen arguably needs the seven-time world champion to be at his best as to truly validate and legitimise his championship in the eyes of many supporters who insist on denying him his due. ALSO READ: Lawmakers raise 'sportswashing' concerns ahead of F1 opener More overtaking

Everything done this year with regards to rules and regulations has been to increase overtaking opportunities. The cars can still use DRS – for now; the dirty air of previous seasons has been limited; and, at least for this season, everyone is on equal footing as they venture into this brave new world. There should be heaps of wheel-to-wheel action in Bahrain on Sunday, but the true early litmus test will be Catalunya.

If the new venture doesn’t work there, we riot… Prancing Horse by a length Having McLaren perform as well as they did last season was nice – like a cup of tea nice – but let’s be honest, most F1 fans will admit, even begrudgingly, that we need the Scuderia as championship contenders.

In my opinion, they have arguably the best team line-up with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, one devoid of the ego that will clash at Mercedes or the sycophantic adoration present at Red Bull. McLaren have Lando Norris, but they also have Daniel Ricciardo, who is much beloved by everyone and their granny, except me… In pre-season Ferrari hinted at a competitive package and it would be beautiful to behold them on top.