Lewis Hamilton was keen to join Red Bull, says Christian Horner

Cape Town — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was keen on joining his team between 2010 and 2013.
Red Bull had Sabestian Vettel at the time, and the German was on a run of four straight world titles from 2010 to 2013. Hamilton was racing for McLaren, and was crowned champion in 2008, his second season in the sport.
Speaking to the Daily Mail recently, Horner said: “Lewis and I have had a couple of conversations over the years.
“From 2010 to 2013, he was very keen to come and drive for Red Bull. We had Sebastian at that time and to have had two alpha drivers wouldn’t have made sense,” said Horner.
Hamilton would leave McLaren at the end of the 2012 season to join Mercedes, replacing the legendary Michael Schumacher.
Since moving to Mercedes, Hamilton has gone on to win a further six titles, and cemented his place as one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.
