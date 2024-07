Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix to end three-year drought

Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday for a first victory since Saudi Arabia in 2021. "I've been waiting for this," shouted Briton Hamilton after crossing the line in his Mercedes to claim a ninth victory at Silverstone, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher for most wins at one track.

GET IN THERE!!!!



LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX!!!! 🏆



What a moment. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/ucamrUBTGq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 7, 2024 Lando Norris of McLaren was third.

After his record-extending 104th Formula One victory, the 39-year-old Hamilton wept as he fell into the arms of his father as the home crowd roared. "Since 2021, every day fighting, training and putting my mind to the task, working as hard as I can," Hamilton, who will be moving to Ferrari after this season, said at the finish line. "This is my last race for the team here, I love them so much, I'll be forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and to the incredible fans."

The emotions flood out 🥹#F1 #BritishGP @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/o43IvKELjQ — Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2024 Hamilton's team-mate George Russell, the winner a week earlier in Austria, was forced out with a water leak after starting from pole position.