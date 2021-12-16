Sport
2021 FIA Formula One World Champion Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) greets second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Photo:AFP
2021 FIA Formula One World Champion Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) greets second-placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Photo:AFP

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 team withdraw appeal against Max Verstappen’s title

By AFP Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

London - Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team on Thursday announced they were withdrawing their appeal against Max Verstappen's controversial title-winning victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The team said they had made the decision following "constructive dialogue" with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future racing scenarios.

"We welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1," Mercedes said in a statement.

"We also welcome that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 -- for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal."

MORE ON THIS

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi race controversy is tarnishing F1's image, says FIA

Red Bull's Verstappen claimed victory and the world title after the deployment of a late safety car in Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Hamilton, whom he then overtook on the final lap when the safety car was withdrawn.

Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision, which they were required to trigger by Thursday evening.

IOL Sport

Lewis HamiltonMax VerstappenFormula 1

Share this article: