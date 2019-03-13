“As a first-time sponsor of Lifesaving South Africa, we are honoured and thrilled to partner with LSA,” said Jacques Cronje, marketing executive for Wimpy. Photo: Supplied

The fact that South African families love spending time and making memories on beaches is part of the reason why Wimpy has chosen to become an associate sponsor of Lifesaving South Africa. While General Tire is still the main sponsor of Lifesaving SA, Wimpy has come on board ahead of the national club championships in Port Elizabeth from March 24.

“As a first-time sponsor of Lifesaving South Africa, we are honoured and thrilled to partner with LSA,” said Jacques Cronje, marketing executive for Wimpy.

“As a brand that’s centred around family and creating moments worth sharing, Wimpy understands that South African families create a great deal of memories on our beautiful beaches.

“It is because of the selfless and brave men and women that all of this is possible.

“We hope our support for Lifesaving South Africa will further enable the lifesaving community to save lives, prevent drowning and promote water safety.”

Lifesaving SA president Dylan Tommy welcomed the sponsorship, which will help aid water safety in the country.

“It is really fantastic that Wimpy has chosen to partner with LSA to save lives and prevent drowning. This partnership serves as an acknowledgement of the selfless work done by our volunteer lifeguards, and will assist with improving the service currently provided,” Tommy said.

“The sponsorship also means we will be able to reach more learners with our school Watersmart programme, which is vital if we want to reduce drowning in South Africa.”

The sponsorship from Wimpy will support Lifesaving SA in three main areas in the first year – Associate Partner to LSA Duty Squads, Associate Partner to the South African Lifesaving Championships and Presenting Partner to LSA Schools Watersmart Programme

Wimpy has also identified regions where their retail stores will support lifesaving club members on a local level.

