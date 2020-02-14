CAPE TOWN – It's been dubbed the “Oscars of sport”, and you can have a say in deciding whether South Africa’s Natalie du Toit wins a Laureus award in Berlin on Monday.
Olympian and Paralympian Du Toit was nominated for the Best Sporting Moment of the last 20 years, and she will be up against Sachin Tendulkar, Mick Schumacher, Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer club and Chinese double amputee mountaineer Xia Boyu.
It is already a remarkable achievement that Du Toit has reached the top five after two rounds of voting, which saw the contenders whittled down from 20. But she needed fans to vote in each round (laureus.com/vote), and the final round ends just before midnight on Sunday, with the Laureus Sports Awards taking place in the German capital on Monday.
The Springbok team that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup have made the list for the Team of the Year, and captain Siya Kolisi will be hoping to lift another trophy on Monday.
“Hell, imagine doing the double,” Laureus South Africa chairman and Academy member, former Springbok captain Morne du Plessis, said.