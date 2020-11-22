Sport
Red Bull KTM Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira celebrates after winning the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit, Portimao on Sunday. Photo: Rafael Marchante/Reuters
Red Bull KTM Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira celebrates after winning the Portuguese Grand Prix at Algarve International Circuit, Portimao on Sunday. Photo: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Local favourite Miguel Oliveira wins Portuguese MotoGP race

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

PORTIMAO – KTM Tech 3 rider Miguel Oliveira dominated his home MotoGP race from start to finish to win the season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao's Algarve International Circuit on Sunday.

The Portuguese had started from pole after setting an all-time lap record at MotoGP's reserve track on Saturday and was flawless as he finished ahead of Pramac Racing's Jack Miller.

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli finished third to seal second place in the riders' championship behind Suzuki's Joan Mir, who was forced to retire.

Ducati clinched the constructors' title.

Reuters

Share this article:

Related Articles