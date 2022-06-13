Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: SA Formula One fans welcome talks of Kyalami hosting 2023 grand prix event

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2022. Picture: Ali Haider/EPA

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2022. Picture: Ali Haider/EPA

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - South African Formula One (F1) fans have welcomed the news that South Africa may return to the grand prix calendar next year, with Kyalami touted as the preferred venue.

On Monday it emerged that F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has travelled to South Africa to discuss the return of Kyalami to the circuit for the first time since 1993.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many are excited at the prospect of Lewis Hamilton racing in South Africa.

More on this

While fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of Hamilton, attending a race in South Africa was the big drawcard.

Story continues below Advertisement

Others backed the choice of Kyalami as the best track.

Story continues below Advertisement

A number of factors will be considered before Kyalami is officially awarded the hosting rights.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa was a regular part of the F1 championship until 1985, when some teams and sponsors boycotted the race due to apartheid.

With questions around the financial ability of Kyalami to host an F1 race, big corporate investment may be needed.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Johannesburg Lewis HamiltonMax VerstappenFormula 1MercedesFerrariSportscarAston MartinMclarenAlfa Romeo

Share

Recent stories by:

Michael Sherman