Paris — Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss next Sunday's Argentinian race after undergoing an operation on his right hand the championship organisers announced Monday. The 30-year-old Spaniard endured a nightmare in the championship-opening Portuguese MotoGP on Sunday.

Marc Marquez gets it all wrong and ends up being involved in a horrific crash, knocking home-favourite Miguel Oliveira off his bike 🙆‍♂️#PortugueseGP pic.twitter.com/ETAuASGG0q — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 26, 2023 He crashed and wiped out home favourite Miguel Oliveira on lap three and received a hostile reception from some of the fans on his return to the pits where he quickly made his way to the KTM rider's garage to offer his apologies. "Marc Marquez and the Honda Team have elected for the eight-time World Champion (aside from his six MotoGP titles he has also won a Moto2 and a 125cc world crown) to miss the next round of the World Championship to fully focus on recovery and arrive at the forthcoming rounds in the best possible condition," MotoGP said in a statement.