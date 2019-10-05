BANGKOK – MotoGP leader Marc Marquez crashed again but qualified on the front row on Saturday for what looks like being a title-deciding Thailand Grand Prix, with Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo seizing pole position.
Honda's Marquez will start in third place and will take his sixth MotoGP title, and fourth in a row, if he beats Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso by two points at Buriram's Chang International circuit on Sunday.
The Italian qualified only seventh.
Marquez was taken to hospital on Friday after being catapulted off his bike in a huge practice crash, the Spaniard returning later in the day after being given the all-clear.
He came off again in Saturday's session, falling at the tricky Turn Five while pushing to better Quartararo's time but without consequence.